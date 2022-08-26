NFL Roster Cuts Deadline 2022: Schedule, dates, rules, practice squad info

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching! The opening kick-off game takes place on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Before teams officially take the field, the 53-man rosters for all 32 teams have to be finalized. See below to find out how to watch the season opener and for additional information on 2022 NFL roster cuts.

When are 2022 NFL roster cuts?

2022 NFL roster cuts must take place by Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Teams have been able to hold up to 90 players over the course of the preseason. The first two rounds of cuts took place on August 16 (85-man) and August 23 (80-man).

What are roster cut rules?

Every NFL team is required to cut their rosters from 80 to 53. Here are the official NFL rules:

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List. Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.

What are rules for NFL practice squads?

As of 2022, NFL teams can now have a total of 16 players on their practice squads–an increase from 2020 and 2021 when squads were limited to 12 players. Squads will be assembled on August 31, after players released from the 53-man roster cut on August 30 have cleared waivers. Here are a few practice squad qualifications:

Only players with zero accrued seasons (rookies) and those with fewer than nine regular-season games in their single accrued season are eligible for the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to have up to 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons and up to six players with unlimited accrued seasons on the practice squad.

During the league year, a practice squad player is allowed to negotiate and sign to any team’s active roster at any time but they are not allowed to sign to another team’s practice squad.

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

