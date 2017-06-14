NFL rookies freak out reacting to magic tricks

Brian: Of course he want's to fire Mueller. It's for the same reason he fired Comey. That's why you have the usual suspects like Newt making the rounds today talking about how bad a person and how political Mueller is even though Mueller has made no statements and is a card carrying Republican. Just like Comey, also a Republican. Trump similarly had people throw potshots at Comey from the peanut gallery. If he fires Mueller too it's going to be the beginning of the end of his presidency.