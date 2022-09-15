Which NFL rookies graded best in Week 1?

Highest graded rookies from Week 1⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Hl6SFWFswt — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 15, 2022

Week 1 is typically a mixed bag for any rookie class, as they get their feet wet in real game action after a few preseason tilts.

Rookie grades from Pro Football Focus are in for this year’s opening weekend, and first-year offensive linemen are well-represented at the top, as well as a pair of Day 3 defenders.

Chicago Bears pass rusher Dominique Robinson took the top spot, after an impressive 1.5-sack performance in an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers. He’s followed by a trio of promising blockers in Dylan Parham (Las Vegas Raiders, Ed Ingram (Minnesota Vikings) and Abraham Lucas (Seattle Seahawks), all of whom impressed in their first regular-season matchup. Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rounds out the top five.

None of these players were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, with Ingram being the highest pick among them (second round, No. 59 overall), further proving that you can find instant-impact players in any round.

