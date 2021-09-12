Eagles WR DeVonta Smith's first NFL catch was also his first NFL touchdown

First-round draft pick DeVonta Smith didn't have to wait long to catch his first touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Less than 10 minutes into the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with Smith to score his first NFL touchdown on his first NFL catch.

Hurts unleashed an arcing throw that landed right in Smith's waiting hands for an 18-yard touchdown.

Not many people outside of Philly have high hopes for the Eagles this season (not many people inside of Philly, either), but that play should give everyone something to be happy about. With Hurts in his first full season as starting quarterback and Smith is playing in his first NFL game, the former college teammates already look like they have a lot of potential. Eagles fans everywhere are hoping that was just the first catch of a long, fruitful on-field relationship between Hurts and Smith.