NFL rookie rankings: 10 highest-graded rookies through Week 3

By Anthony Treash

We saw several impressive performances from first-year players between Week 1 and Week 2, but this list has been shaken up massively after Week 3’s slate of games, from a late Day 3 pick skyrocketing up the rankings to the first appearance of one of the most popular players in the NFL.

With the help of Premium Stats 2.0, we present the highest-graded rookies in the NFL through Week 3.

1. G Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

How about sixth-round rookie Michael Onwenu jumping up to the top spot? Over the first couple of weeks, Onwenu saw a good chunk of his snaps come in either jumbo sets or at right tackle, and he more than held his own, earning a 78.0 PFF grade over 51 snaps in that span.

Onwenu then got the start at left guard in Week 3 and had himself a day, ending with an 86.7 PFF grade and securing a spot on the PFF Team of the Week. He allowed just one hurry across 32 pass-blocking snaps and was a people-mover for the Patriots’ rushing attack, generating an 83.6 run-blocking grade across his 37 snaps as a run-blocker.

Despite logging snaps at three different positions in three games, Onwenu has now produced an 87.6 PFF grade for the season, fifth among all offensive linemen regardless of position. It’s starting to look like Bill Belichick and the Patriots got themselves a steal.

2. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after scoring his first NFL touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 27, 2020.

Jefferson had one of the most impressive rookie breakout games in recent memory this past weekend against the Tennessee Titans. The former LSU star produced a 93.8 PFF grade, earning PFF Offensive Player of the Week and PFF Rookie of the Week honors.

Jefferson’s dominant outing was actually the third-highest-graded game by a rookie wide receiver in the PFF era (since 2006). He caught seven of his nine targets for 175 yards, one touchdown, 78 yards after the catch and seven first downs, with five catches and 131 yards coming against single coverage — an impressive number for a first-year pass-catcher.



Jefferson’s production at LSU almost always stemmed from finding a hole in zone coverage as opposed to winning in one-on-one scenarios. And that’s what makes this performance all the more impressive.

For the third consecutive week, Elliott didn’t have any of those flashy highlight-reel plays. Instead, he limited mistakes, did his job and allowed his teammates to take advantage of their matchups. While he didn’t manage to record a QB pressure on any of his 14 pass-rush reps, he did get the better of Washington guard Wes Schweitzer for a pass-rush win.



That brings his season win rate to 11.3%, tying for 30th at the position and beating the likes of San Francisco’s Javon Kinlaw and Carolina’s Derrick Brown. And while Elliott still has yet to record a run stop, he currently ranks 11th at the position in run-defense grade because (a.) he has yet to be sealed out of a gap and has yet to miss a tackle, and (b.) he has had multiple defeated blocks that have caused some disruption for the ball carrier. It would be nice to see Elliott make more impactful plays from time to time, but you can’t complain too much about a rookie playing as cleanly as Elliott is.

