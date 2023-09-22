NFL rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson out for Week 3

Two rookie quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines this weekend because of injuries.

Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young and Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson will not play, the teams announced Friday.

Young, the first overall pick in April's draft, will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his ankle during Monday night's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Andy Dalton will get the nod against the Seahawks.

It is an important game for the 0-2 Panthers as the three other teams in the NFC South have each won their first two games. Young is completing 59% of his passes this season with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked six times.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick, will miss Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Ravens after leaving in the second quarter of Sunday's 31-20 win over the Houston Texans with a concussion. Gardner Minshew will relieve Richardson against Baltimore.

Richardson has passed for 275 yards in two games and is second on the Colts in rushing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson out for Week 3