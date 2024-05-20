NFL Rookie From North Texas Predicted His Future In Letter To 4th Grade Teacher

Courtesy Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

A letter an NFL rookie wrote when he was in 4th grade is getting attention for predicting his successful future.

When Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. was a student at Duncanville ISD in North Texas he wrote a letter to his math teacher Derek Gammon.

"Dear Mr. Gammon," the letter reads, "You are the best teacher ever."

"You always had and have my back and give me confidence."

Then Rakestraw went on with a bold prediction in the letter, saying to Gammon, "I hope you miss me like I miss you and I hope your(sic) alive because if I make it to be a [professional] football player, I will talk about you."

Rakestraw, played football for four years at the University of Missouri, before entering this year's NFL draft. He was selected to play for the Detroit Lions in the second round.

As Rakestraw requested when he was 10-years old, Gammon was in attendance for his former student's draft party.

“His village was there and just to hear the eruption of applause, the tears that came … it was electric," Gammon told KXAS in Dallas.

Prior to the draft, Gammon, who is now a principal at Mansfield ISD's Anna May Daulton Elementary School, sent the letter to Rakestraw's mom. At the party, the two of them posed for a picture with the letter.

Rakestraw posted that picture and a picture of the letter he wrote to his social media page saying, "4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise. I’ll keep it no matter how difficult it is."

“To speak that at fourth grade, at 10 years old, and have everything come into fruition and achieve those goals, is special," Gammon said.



