NFL rookie Madden 22 ratings: Where Patriots QB Mac Jones ranks

When the New England Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he was the fifth quarterback off the board.

So it should come as no surprise that Jones has the fifth-highest rating among rookie passers in the latest installment of the Madden franchise, which is set to be released on Aug. 20.

Jones received a 71 overall rating in Madden NFL 22, putting him behind No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence (78), second pick Zach Wilson (75) and the Nos. 3 and 11 overall picks Trey Lance and Justin Fields, who both checked in at 74. Jones shares a rating with a few notable veteran passers, including Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Sam Darnold of the New York Jets.

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22



Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick, received the highest rating among rookies at 81.

If nothing else, Jones is light years ahead of where Tom Brady was rated in Madden as a rookie. Brady, the seventh quarterback drafted in 2000, was a 57 overall in his first appearance in the game.

Brady actually dropped to a 51 overall for Madden NFL 2002, the year he went on to win his first of seven Super Bowl titles. For his efforts, Brady increased to an 84 overall the following year and hasn't dipped below 90 since.

Among the many areas where Jones will be chasing Brady is in appearances on the Madden cover. Brady first appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 18 and will again be featured on the latest release, though he'll share the cover with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

One more notable rookie rating is that of Asante Samuel Jr., son of former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, who received a 92 in the speed category for the Los Angeles Chargers. His overall rating is yet to be revealed.