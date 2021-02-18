NFL rookie class grades: Where Eagles, Cowboys, more rank among all 32 teams

Eagles' 2020 rookie class ranks low in league-wide grades originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman's track record in the NFL Draft has come under pretty heavy scrutiny this offseason, as fans brace themselves for April's NFL Draft.

The criticism, it seems, is warranted.

Roseman's latest crop of rookies received a rough grade from NFL.com when the website graded all 32 teams' rookie classes this week.

How bad was it? The Eagles tied for the fifth-worst rookie class in the entire league with the Dolphins, Raiders, and Cardinals, receiving a C grade. Only the Lions (C-), Packers (D+), Texans (D-), and Titans received worse grades.

Oof.

It's also worrisome that the Eagles ranked last in the NFC East; even with an expanded postseason field, they seem to be falling farther away from the playoffs, rather than moving closer.

Here's how the author Nick Shook evaluated the play of the Eagles' top three picks from a year ago:

"For a team that was in need of receiving help, the Eagles didn't quite find much of it in 2020 despite spending three picks, including a first-rounder, on the position.

"Reagor had some positive moments, but missed five games with a torn ligament in his thumb, which hampered his ability to establish a rhythm in Year 1.

"[...] Hurts will enter Year 2 under drastically different circumstances. Amid all the madness last season, the rookie passer showed glimpses of franchise-quarterback potential, but his evaluation remains incomplete.

"Taylor is a raw player with great upside because of his premier athleticism, but will require more time than usual to become a productive NFL linebacker."

You can read the rest of Shook's evaluations of the Eagles' 10 rookies here.

It's never a good sign when you finish among the worst in the league, regardless of the category, but this is particularly worrisome for Eagles fans. With the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, this is a crucial go-round for the organization, and they can't afford to throw away such a high-value asset on a player who doesn't pan out.

Here's hoping Roseman gets it together in time to use No. 6 (and the rest of the picks) wisely.

