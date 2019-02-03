NFL: Roof to be open for pregame festivities, closed once action starts

During his Wednesday press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league was undecided about whether the roof at Mercedez-Benz Stadium would be open for Super Bowl LIII.

Goodell also said that the league loves “the idea of being able to show off the technology of the roof” during the game and it appears they’ve settled on a plan to do that without the risk of the elements impacting the game.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy revealed that the league plans to have the roof closed while the players warm up. The roof will then open for pregame festivities, including the national anthem and an Air Force flyover before closing in time for the game to begin.

This is the third time in the last five years that the Super Bowl has been played in a stadium with a retractable roof. It was closed in Houston two years ago and open in Glendale when the Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.