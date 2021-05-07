Roger Goodell's famous comfy draft chair heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Roger Goodell's big comfy chair is staying in Ohio for a little while longer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will display the leather armchair that first became famous at the 2020 NFL draft, which was held virtually at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioner hosted from his basement in Bronxville, New York.

The chair's presence was front and center as Goodell appeared to fade during the second and third rounds of that draft.

This week, an item that took center stage in Cleveland was loaned to the HOF and has been placed on display: @nflcommish’s leather armchair, a personal favorite of his that the public first saw when he announced draft picks from his basement in April 2020.@NFL | @NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RJKKGAUSKg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 7, 2021

Fans took screenshots of the NFL commissioner leaning back into the chair while reading the selections and made jokes galore that night. Given its iconic status, Goodell brought the chair back to the 2021 NFL draft that took place in Cleveland. He conducted an interview with "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan from the chair and announced fans would be able to sit in it as their team made its pick.

Now it's heading to the hall in Canton, Ohio, for more fans to view it. It's on loan for the next four months, the hall said in a release, and will be returned to Goodell in time for him to relax and watch the 2021 season "comfortably in the basement."

Goodell hit a few high points in the past two drafts, a stark contrast from the time-honored pastime of booing him upon arrival. Because he was fully vaccinated ahead of the 2021 draft, he was able to hug players in person. It's one of the more awkward, yet heart-warming, moments of draft night.

His face was also visible in a portrait at the barren Los Angeles Rams draft room in a Malibu beach house they converted. Why? Good question.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is also displaying all 32 draft cards from the first round of this year's draft that served as each team's official selection notification to league staff. Tom Brady's draft card from the 2000 draft and Matthew Stafford's from the 2009 draft are also on display.

