NFL has a road-field advantage this season

Something strange is going on in the NFL this season: There’s a road-field advantage.

Through Sunday’s games, road teams are 63-56-1 this season, according to Judy Battista of the NFL. That’s the most road wins through Week Eight in NFL history. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, there’s never been a season in which road teams won more games than home teams.

What can explain that? It could just be random variation, which will correct itself in the long run. It also could be that crowd noise is less of an advantage as attendance declines along the NFL, or that teams are getting better at adjusting their travel plans so that the road is becoming an easier place to play.

Among the teams that have played better on the road than at home: The Bills are 3-0 on the road and 2-2 at home, the Browns are 2-2 on the road and 0-3 at home, the Chiefs are 4-0 on the road and 1-3 at home, the Seahawks are 4-0 on the road and 2-2 at home and the Panthers are 3-1 on the road and 1-2 at home.

Last season road teams went 101-153-2.