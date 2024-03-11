NFL revises 2024 compensatory draft picks

Advertisement
Last week, the NFL released the list of 2024 compensatory draft picks. This week, the NFL has revised it.

In a memo sent to all teams, the NFL Management Council explained that, due to an error in the calculation of the value of free-agency losses in 2023, the Bengals will receive a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round compensatory pick, instead of two sixth-round compensatory picks.

The Bengals will receive the 97th pick and the 214th pick.

It happened due to the "honors" calculation in the compensatory-pick formula.

"We have confirmed that there were no other errors in the calculation," the memo concludes. "We regret any inconvenience to the Clubs."