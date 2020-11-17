NFL reviewing October 15 Antonio Brown incident

An October incident that allegedly saw Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown destroy a surveillance camera and throw a bicycle at a security booth at his gated community in Hollywood will be reviewed by the NFL.

A police report of the incident showed that officers believed Brown could be charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but that the president of the homeowner’s association decline to press charges because they feared retaliation. The NFL is now taking a look at what happened.

“The league reviews any such incident of this kind,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league was unaware of the incident before reinstating Brown from his eight-game suspension. He also notes that the league is monitoring the civil suit accusing Brown of rape that is set to move forward in January.

