NFL reviewing Davante Adams shoving man to ground at end of Monday’s game

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams apologized for shoving a man to the ground at the end of Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs, but the NFL is still looking into the incident.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league is reviewing what happened on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. Adams was heading into the tunnel when he shoved a person carrying equipment toward the field who crossed his path. The man went to the ground and Adams continued into the locker room.

Pelissero reports that Adams could be fined or suspended by the league as a result of the incident.

Adams had a big night on the field with a pair of long touchdown catches, but the Chiefs comeback to win the game and his actions on the way off the field provided more lasting memories of how things went on Monday night.

