NFL to review Jalen Ramsey-Golden Tate fight for possible discipline

After Sunday’s game between the Rams and Giants ended, Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate reportedly exchanged blows, each throwing punches at each other during postgame handshakes on the field. It resulted in the two players going to the ground in a heated scuffle, needing to be separated by teammates in a huge scrum at midfield.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league is going to review the matter and decide on possible discipline for Ramsey and Tate. As of now, neither player is expected to be suspended, but they could be fined by the NFL for what happened after the game.

The NFL will review today’s postgame scuffle between #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and #Giants WR Golden Tate, but as now, no suspensions are anticipated, I’m told. Fines could be coming. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020





Ramsey and Tate have some personal history that likely led to the scrum. Tate is the uncle of Ramsey’s two daughters and said last week he didn’t appreciate the disrespect Ramsey showed toward his sister; the two are no longer in a relationship.

Ramsey and Tate were seen talking on the field after one play during the game, and later on, Ramsey laid a big hit on the Giants wide receiver. There was no extracurricular activity after that tackle, however.