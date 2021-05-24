NFL “will review” Eugene Chung’s allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance has asked for an investigation. An investigation is coming.

The NFL said Monday morning that it will explore the allegations from Eugene Chung that he was told during an interview for a coaching position that he’s “not the right minority.”

“We will review the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Chung declined to name the team when he made his disclosure to the Boston Globe. If the league asks the question, Chung may have a different answer.

Chung understandably will be concerned that he could be flagged as a troublemaker by other teams. If other teams would use it against him, he definitely would have rights that could be pursued in court. However, most football coaches would rather have a job than a lawsuit. Unless and until a coach is willing to accept the very real risk that a shunning will follow a suing, external accountability won’t happen.

For now, the question is whether there will be internal accountability for the comment made to Chung.

NFL “will review” Eugene Chung’s allegations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Fritz Pollard Alliance calls for investigation on Eugene Chung’s experience

    Former NFL offensive lineman and assistant coach Eugene Chung recently said that he was told during an interview that he’s “not the right minority.” Chung’s contention has not gone unnoticed. The Fritz Pollard Alliance, through executive director Rod Graves, has issued a statement regarding Chung’s claim. “Alleged comments made to Eugene Chung by an NFL [more]

  • Ex-NFL player, assistant coach Eugene Chung: Interviewer said I wasn’t a minority

    Former NFL player and assistant coach Eugene Chung says he was told he was not 'the right minority' during an interview

  • NFL investigates claim team told Chung he was ‘not the right minority’ for job

    Korean American says comment made during coaching interviewLeague is attempting to diversify coaching ranks Eugene Chung during his time on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images The NFL is investigating an allegation by the former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching role. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told he was “not really a minority”. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant he was told he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.” The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. “I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.” The NFL said on Monday it is reviewing Chung’s comments. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity in the NFL, said it was disappointed by Chung’s story. “If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it’s further evidence the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said the group in a statement. The NFL has come under increasing pressure to diversify its coaching ranks. While the majority of players are Black, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white. Chung, though, does not directly blame the league for his experiences. “I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

  • 2021 NFL power rankings: Why Peter King ranks 49ers as fifth-best team

    If healthy, the 49ers should return to contention in 2021.

  • Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021

    Raiders LG Richie Incognito named top-20 guard heading into 2021

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Kenny Mayne's final 'SportsCenter' will have Aaron Rodgers, Sue Bird, Marshawn Lynch as guests

    Kenny Mayne's leaves ESPN officially Monday night after his final 11 p.m. "SportsCenter." Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and Sue Bird will be guests.

  • Chaos Erupts in First Full Rain NASCAR Cup Race

    "It's the most unsafe thing I've done, by a lot," said Kevin Harvick

  • Julio Jones on Atlanta: “I’m out of there”

    Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not expect to be a Falcon much longer. In a brief conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1, Jones said he does not anticipate remaining in Atlanta. “I’m out of there,” Jones said. Asked where he would like to go, Jones indicated that his top priority is going to a [more]

  • Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

    Wei-Ling Hsu promised her caddie she wouldn't cry if, or when, she finally won. Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. Hsu closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.

  • Texans are dead last in Peter King’s NFL power rankings

    The Houston Texans are No. 32 in Peter King's latest power rankings at NBC Sports' "Football Morning in America" column.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Fans rushed to celebrate Phil Mickelson's win at the PGA Championship

    Both at the Ocean Course and on social media, fans didn't hesitate to celebrate Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship win.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • High school basketball powerhouses set to form national league

    National Interscholastic Basketball Conference to feature top eight high school basketball teams, including IMG Academy and Monteverde

  • 'I know how I’ll be judged:' Under scrutiny, White Sox manager Tony La Russa not afraid to face his critics

    White Sox manager Tony La Russa, under scrutiny much of the season, will face his old team the Cardinals in a three-game set starting on Monday.

  • Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp

    As the Broncos begin OTAs this week, the main attraction will be the quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But as those two get put through their paces, the team’s top running back won’t yet be there. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Melvin Gordon is not planning to attend [more]

  • Golf-McIlroy laments poor driving, 'killer' par-fives after poor PGA

    Rory McIlroy said on Sunday that he needed to rectify his driving woes to regain his mojo after a frustrating performance at the PGA Championship. McIlroy, an emphatic winner at Kiawah Island in the 2012 PGA Championship, never got off the launch pad on his return nine years later.

  • Damien Harris clearly wouldn’t mind a trade that lands Julio Jones with Patriots

    Patriots RB Damien Harris is on board for a Julio Jones trade.

  • Golf Pick 'Em: Charles Schwab matchups

    See which matchups to watch as the PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State and historic Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)