The Fritz Pollard Alliance has asked for an investigation. An investigation is coming.

The NFL said Monday morning that it will explore the allegations from Eugene Chung that he was told during an interview for a coaching position that he’s “not the right minority.”

“We will review the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies. The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Chung declined to name the team when he made his disclosure to the Boston Globe. If the league asks the question, Chung may have a different answer.

Chung understandably will be concerned that he could be flagged as a troublemaker by other teams. If other teams would use it against him, he definitely would have rights that could be pursued in court. However, most football coaches would rather have a job than a lawsuit. Unless and until a coach is willing to accept the very real risk that a shunning will follow a suing, external accountability won’t happen.

For now, the question is whether there will be internal accountability for the comment made to Chung.

NFL “will review” Eugene Chung’s allegations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk