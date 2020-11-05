NFL reveals Week 9 announcer schedule

Barry Werner

Week 9 of the NFL season is upon us. The Packers visit the Niners to start play and the Jets play host to the Patriots to finish it.

Here’s your coverage map.

Thursday

Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Sunday

Denver at Atlanta, CBS 1 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Chris Myers, Brock Huard & Jen Hale

Baltimore at Indianapolis, CBS 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Houston at Jacksonville, CBS 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Carolina at Kansas City, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Detroit at Minnesota, CBS 1 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

Chicago at Tennessee, FOX 1 p.m.
Dick Stockton, Greg Jennings & Laura Okmin

NY Giants at Washington, FOX 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Las Vegas at LA Chargers, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Joe Davis, Mark Schlereth

Miami at Arizona, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady

Pittsburgh at Dallas, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya

New England at N.Y. Jets, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters

Byes: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia