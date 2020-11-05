NFL reveals Week 9 announcer schedule

Week 9 of the NFL season is upon us. The Packers visit the Niners to start play and the Jets play host to the Patriots to finish it.
Here’s your coverage map.
Thursday
Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Sunday
Denver at Atlanta, CBS 1 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Chris Myers, Brock Huard & Jen Hale
Baltimore at Indianapolis, CBS 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
Houston at Jacksonville, CBS 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Carolina at Kansas City, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
Detroit at Minnesota, CBS 1 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
Chicago at Tennessee, FOX 1 p.m.
Dick Stockton, Greg Jennings & Laura Okmin
NY Giants at Washington, FOX 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
Las Vegas at LA Chargers, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Joe Davis, Mark Schlereth
Miami at Arizona, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady
Pittsburgh at Dallas, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya
New England at N.Y. Jets, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters
Byes: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia