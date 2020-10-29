NFL reveals Week 8 announcer schedule

As we head into the eighth week of the NFL season, the feature attraction is the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a great AFC North matchup.
For the coverage map, click here.
As for who is on the calls around the league:
Thursday
Atlanta at Carolina, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 1 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
New England at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
Tennessee at Cincinnati, CBS 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Las Vegas at Cleveland, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
Indianapolis at Detroit, CBS 1 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady
Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
NY Jets at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
LA Rams at Miami, FOX 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
LA Chargers at Denver, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely
New Orleans at Chicago, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews
San Francisco at Seattle, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak
Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya
Monday
Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters