NFL reveals Week 8 announcer schedule

As we head into the eighth week of the NFL season, the feature attraction is the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a great AFC North matchup.

For the coverage map, click here.

As for who is on the calls around the league:

Thursday

Atlanta at Carolina, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Sunday

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS 1 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

New England at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Tennessee at Cincinnati, CBS 1 p.m.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Las Vegas at Cleveland, FOX 1 p.m.

Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Indianapolis at Detroit, CBS 1 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Michael Grady

Minnesota at Green Bay, FOX 1 p.m.

Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

NY Jets at Kansas City, CBS 1 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins



LA Rams at Miami, FOX 1 p.m.

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

LA Chargers at Denver, CBS 4:05 p.m.

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely

New Orleans at Chicago, FOX 4:25 p.m.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

San Francisco at Seattle, FOX 4:25 p.m.

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC 8:20 p.m.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya

Monday

Tampa Bay at NY Giants, ESPN 8:15 p.m.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters