NFL reveals Week 5 announcer schedule

And the schedule for Week 5 of the NFL season … for the announcers, of course.
Thursday
Tampa Bay at Chicago: FOX|NFL 8:20 p.m. – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink
Sunday
Carolina at Atlanta: FOX 1 p.m. – Chris Myers, Brock Huard & Jen Hale
Cincinnati at Baltimore: CBS 1 p.m. – Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Amanda Balionis
Jacksonville at Houston: CBS 1 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & Sherree Burruss
Las Vegas at Kansas City: CBS 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn
Arizona at NY Jets: FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh: FOX 1 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake
Buffalo at Tennessee: CBS 1 p.m. – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
LA Rams at Washington: FOX 1 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver
Miami at San Francisco: FOX 4:05 p.m. – Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak
Indianapolis at Cleveland: CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
NY Giants at Dallas: CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
Denver at New England: CBS 4:25 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins
Minnesota at Seattle: NBC 8:20 p.m. – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya
Monday
LA Chargers at New Orleans: ESPN 8:15 p.m. – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters