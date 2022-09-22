NFL reveals Week 3 announcers schedule

0
Barry Werner
·2 min read

The biggest game of the week goes to FOX Sports with Kevin Burkhardt & Co. on the Green Bay Packers visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Some other interesting games got strong announce teams and sideline reporters.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns. Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon Prime Video: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

 FOX: Dan Hellie and Matt Millen

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

 CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

USAT

FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

(Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for ESPN)

 FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 25, 4:05 p.m. ET

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Hanes)

CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, Sept. 25, 8:20 p.m. ET

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, Sept. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ABC/ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories