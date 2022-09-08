NFL reveals Week 1 announcers schedule

The fun and games — fun? — of the preseason are done. This time it’s for real as the NFL kicks off its season at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams raise their Super Bowl banner and play host to the Buffalo Bills. The announcers have changed networks the way players jump from team to team this offseason. They have their assignments and it will be fun to watch to see if they all remember who is signing their paychecks.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, Sept, 11, 1 p.m. ET

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Kristina Pink (reporter)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Michael Grady (reporter)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, ET, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

giants-tiki-barber-super-bowl-lvi-coaching-cycle

(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

CBS: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

Rick Stewart /Allsport

FOX: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), Jennifer Hale (reporter)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m ET

Story continues

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

CBS: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m ET

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m ET

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m ET

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)

/

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. ET

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (reporter)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, Sept. 12, 8:20 p.m. ET

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ABC/ESPN: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire