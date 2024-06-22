NFL reveals top 10 plays from 2023 Bengals season

In the slog of June on the football calendar, things like highlight reels become big deals.

And that’s certainly the case for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL’s official social media channels recently ran through the top 10 plays of the 2023 season for teams.

Cincinnati’s list, understandably, features at least one highlight from the Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers — when Joe Burrow was at his healthiest between injuries.

It won’t shock fans to hear that a huge Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase occupies one of the top two spots, while a certain epic Tee Higgins touchdown takes the other.

Here’s a look at the reel:

The top 🔟 @Bengals plays of 2023! How will they fare in the new season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIM5uVPvoX — NFL (@NFL) June 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire