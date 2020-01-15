NFL reveals Super Bowl LIV referee, and it's a familiar face for Patriots fans

The NFL has chosen the referee for Super Bowl LIV.

Bill Vinovich will officiate his second Super Bowl, the league announced Wednesday. He has 11 games of playoff experience, with his most recent assignment being the Tennessee Titans' AFC Divisional Round win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend.

Super Bowl assignments are set – Bill Vinovich has been named #SBLIV referee. pic.twitter.com/52iJdkUWe4 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 15, 2020

Vinovich also was the referee during Super Bowl XLIX, which the New England Patriots won over the Seattle Seahawks thanks to Malcolm Butler's game-winning interception at the goal line.

Three weeks before Super Bowl XLIX, Vinovich was the referee for the Patriots' win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. That game included the eligible/ineligible receivers tactic the Patriots used to help eliminate the Ravens' lead in the second half.

However, the most memorable moment from Vinovich's recent officiating career came in last season's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

His crew missed an egregious pass interference penalty on the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter that likely cost the Saints a Super Bowl appearance. The Rams ultimately won in overtime to clinch the NFC title, but they lost two weeks later to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The criticism of the missed pass interference call on the Rams was so bad that the NFL made pass interference reviewable beginning in the 2019 season.

