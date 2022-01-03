NFL reveals Saturday games, Sunday Night Football contest for Week 18

The NFL season is down to its last week, the 18th of this regular season.

There will be a pair of games on Saturday and then the Sunday night finale.

After the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings on NBC, the league announced its schedule for the Saturday games and Sunday contest in Week 18.

The Saturday games will be the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 8 to be followed by the nightcap, which will kick at 8:15 p.m. They will be on ESPN and ABC.

The Sunday Night Football contest to conclude the regular season will match up the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. That game will be on NBC.

Week 18. Sunday Night. @Chargers vs. @Raiders. The final game of the Biggest Season Ever. Winner to the #NFLPlayoffs! 📺: #LACvsLV | Sunday Jan. 9, 8:20pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/4JIt8mavPq — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022