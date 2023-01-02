NFL reveals games flexed to Week 18 Saturday doubleheader

The NFL announced late Sunday what games will be played on Saturday of Week 18.

The AFC South championship will be at stake when the surging Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the slumping Tennessee Titans in the nightcap.

The first game will feature an AFC West rivalry as the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC West, duel the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The rest of the Week 18 schedule, including Game 272 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, will be announced during or immediately after Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.

Times and television for the games:

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Kansas City at Las Vegas 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Tennessee at Jacksonville 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC

Kansas City comes into the Week 18 game on a four-game winning streak and with an overall mark of 13-3. The Raiders are 6-10 in a difficult season and have lost two in a row.

Jacksonville, under Doug Pederson, in his first year with the team as its head coach, is 8-8. The Jaguars have won four games in a row, a streak that started with a 36-22 victory over Tennessee in Nashville.

The Titans appeared to be on their way to an AFC South championship but have collapsed. They were 7-3 but have lost six straight to fall to 7-9.

The winner of this AFC South meeting will wind up division champion and play host to a playoff game in the Wild-Card round.

