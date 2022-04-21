NFL reveals date 2022 regular-season schedule will be announced

The NFL is year-round. With the draft coming up from April 28-30, the league had to find a way to whet the appetite of its fans after the selection process.

Mission accomplished.

The league announced Thursday its dates for releasing some games and the entire 2022 regular-season schedule.

Mark your calendars 🚨 The 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th! 📺: NFL Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon on @NFLNetwork — Thursday, May 12th at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/GvpErMi9KM — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2022

The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video — Week 2, Sept. 15 — will be revealed on April 28 during the first round of the draft.

There are other dates before the big reveal: May 12 is when everyone will find out the entire schedule.

Per NFL.com:

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced: