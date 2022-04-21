NFL reveals date 2022 regular-season schedule will be announced
The NFL is year-round. With the draft coming up from April 28-30, the league had to find a way to whet the appetite of its fans after the selection process.
Mission accomplished.
The league announced Thursday its dates for releasing some games and the entire 2022 regular-season schedule.
Mark your calendars 🚨
The 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on May 12th!
📺: NFL Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon on @NFLNetwork — Thursday, May 12th at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/GvpErMi9KM
— NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2022
The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video — Week 2, Sept. 15 — will be revealed on April 28 during the first round of the draft.
There are other dates before the big reveal: May 12 is when everyone will find out the entire schedule.
Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:
First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) — Thursday, April 28 during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft
International Games — Wednesday, May 4
Select games — Week of May 9
Clubs to announce their first home game opponent — Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET
The entire schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on May 12