NFL reveals Conference Championship Game announcer assignments
The big names are on the big games this weekend as the Tampa Buccaneers play the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Buffalo Bills in the Conference Championship Games to determine what teams will meet in Super Bowl LV.
Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021
NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers
(FOX) Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter)
AFC Championship Game: 6:40 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs
(CBS) Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter),