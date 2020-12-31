NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Week 17
The finish line is approaching … rapidly. And many games have playoff spots at stake. Who got what assignment for as the NFL regular season comes to a close?
SUNDAY
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, AJ Ross)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
FOX: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Jennifer Hale
Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FOX: Joe Davis, Robert Smith, Kristina Pink
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuletta
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
CBS: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Ariz., 4:25 p.m.
FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
FOX: Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard, Laura Okmin
Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Amanda Balionis
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss
Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
CBS: Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya