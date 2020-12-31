NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Week 17

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The finish line is approaching … rapidly. And many games have playoff spots at stake. Who got what assignment for as the NFL regular season comes to a close?

SUNDAY

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, AJ Ross)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

FOX: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Jennifer Hale

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

FOX: Joe Davis, Robert Smith, Kristina Pink

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuletta

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

CBS: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Ariz., 4:25 p.m.

FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

FOX: Kevin Kugler, Brock Huard, Laura Okmin

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon, Amanda Balionis

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

CBS: Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

