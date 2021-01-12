NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round
We’re down to four games and that means the creme de la creme of NFL announce teams. FOX has a pair of games in the Divisional round. CBS has one as does NBC. The matchups are set and so are the announcer assignments.
Saturday
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET
NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya
Sunday
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET
CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET
FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi