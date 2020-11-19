NFL reveals announcer schedule for Week 11

The 11th week of the NFL season starts with NFC West teams meeting as the Cardinals visit the Seahawks. And it closes with another NFC West team, the Los Angeles Rams playing host to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The coverage map can be viewed by clicking here.

Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

FOX/NFL Network/Amazon: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Kristina Pink (reporter)

Nov. 22, 2020, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

CBS: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

FOX: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Laura Okmin (reporter)

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

FOX: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), Lindsay Czarniak (reporter)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

CBS: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), AJ Ross (reporter), José Antonio Melián (Spanish language)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

CBS: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos

CBS: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (reporter),

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

FOX: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings:

FOX: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (reporter)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

NBC: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter),

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ESPN: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)