NFL reveals announcer schedule for Week 12

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The deck has already been shuffled for the Week 12 announcing slate because the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game was moved to Sunday due to COVID-19 issues with the Ravens. Al Michaels was going to have the week off … was being the keyword.

Thursday

Houston at Detroit, CBS 12:30 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Washington at Dallas, FOX 4:30 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

Sunday

Las Vegas at Atlanta, CBS 1 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

LA Chargers at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & Jay Feely

NY Giants at Cincinnati, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Tennessee at Indianapolis, CBS 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Cleveland at Jacksonville, CBS 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Carolina at Minnesota, FOX 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Arizona at New England, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Miami at NY Jets, CBS 1 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton & AJ Ross

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC 1:15 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya

New Orleans at Denver, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX 4:05 p.m.
Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard & Jen Hale

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, CBS 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson
Compass Media: Bill Rosinski, Chad Brown

Chicago at Green Bay, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy & Kathryn Tappen

Monday

Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters

Latest Stories