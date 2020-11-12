NFL reveals announcer schedule for Week 10 slate

Barry Werner
The 10th week of the NFL season sees a rookie making his debut as an analyst for FOX. That would be former Pro Bowl DB Aqib Talib, who will weigh in on the Washington Football Team game at Detroit.

Thursday

Indianapolis at Tennessee, FOX|NFL|Amazon 8:20 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Sunday

Tampa Bay at Carolina, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston & Pam Oliver

Houston at Cleveland, FOX 1 p.m.
Dick Stockton, Matt Millen & Sara Walsh

Washington at Detroit, FOX 1 p.m.
Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib & Megan Olivi

Jacksonville at Green Bay, FOX 1 p.m.
Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard & Jennifer Hale

Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 1 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Buffalo at Arizona, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis & Evan Washburn

Denver at Las Vegas, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green & Melanie Collins

LA Chargers at Miami, CBS 4:05 p.m.
Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon & AJ Ross

Seattle at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman & Erin Andrews

San Francisco at New Orleans, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Lindsay Czarniak

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, FOX 4:25 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Baltimore at New England, NBC 8:20 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michele Tafoya

Monday

Minnesota at Chicago, ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick & Lisa Salters

