NFL reveals announcer assignments for Week 6
The byes start while most teams are in action
We’ve hit the time of the season when there will be teams on byes. That should mean some announcers get a break, too. Won’t happen for any of the big voices but some will get to rest their vocal cords.
Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, TNF, 8:15 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. ET
*Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Kristina Pink
*FOX: The play-by-play voice is TBD. That is because of MLB playoffs. If Joe Davis has to call Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Adam Amin will take his place on Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Pittsburgh Steelers and be replaced for this game.
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
NY Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Amanda Renner
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross
Baltimore Ravens at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET
*FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, & Pam Oliver
*Davis could end up calling Game 5 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves Sunday, in which case he would be replaced by Adam Amin for this game. If Game 5 is not necessary, Davis will be the play-by-player for Buccaneers-Steelers.
Carolina Panthers at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET
FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET
FOX: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET
CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET
NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Denver Broncos at LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters