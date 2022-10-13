NFL reveals announcer assignments for Week 6

The byes start while most teams are in action

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

We’ve hit the time of the season when there will be teams on byes. That should mean some announcers get a break, too. Won’t happen for any of the big voices but some will get to rest their vocal cords.

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, TNF, 8:15 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

*Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Kristina Pink

*FOX: The play-by-play voice is TBD. That is because of MLB playoffs. If Joe Davis has to call Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, Adam Amin will take his place on Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Pittsburgh Steelers and be replaced for this game.

*Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Kristina Pink

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

NY Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. ET

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, & Amanda Renner

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Ja'Marr Chase

(Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Baltimore Ravens at NY Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

*FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, & Pam Oliver

*Davis could end up calling Game 5 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves Sunday, in which case he would be replaced by Adam Amin for this game. If Game 5 is not necessary, Davis will be the play-by-player for Buccaneers-Steelers.

Story continues

Carolina Panthers at LA Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

FOX: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET

Gordon Morioka/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Denver Broncos at LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire