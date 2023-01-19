NFL reveals 5 home teams for international games in 2023

The 2022 NFL season isn’t over and the league is already looking ahead to 2023.

On Thursday, the league announced five teams that will play international games next season. These will be the home teams in the games that take place abroad.

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were the teams that were revealed.

Per NFL.com:

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US — will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to the capital. The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.

The 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular season games in Germany, with destination cities to be announced later this year. The NFL previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years.

There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

