NFL reveals 2024 Dallas Cowboys schedule

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Though football will not begin until later this year, the NFL kickstarted the season on Wednesday evening releasing the 2024 NFL schedule.

The Nuggets are playing like champions again and putting the Timberwolves on the ropes

On Monday, fans received a sneak peak of the Dallas Cowboys first game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. This marks the first time in five years FOX starts a season with the Dallas Cowboys.

This game will also mark Tom Brady’s FOX Sports broadcasting debut.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Schedule:

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 22 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 6, 7:20 p.m.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, Oct. 13, at 3:25 p.m.

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 27 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m.

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 18 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, Nov. 24 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 9 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 22 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 29 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 18: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, TBD

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.