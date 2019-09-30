NFL results: Buccaneers stun Rams in 95-point thriller, Patriots stay undefeated and other key takeaways from week four

Cameron Braite scores a touchdown for the Buccaneers - AP

Week four of the 2019 NFL season will now be known as the week of the road teams. The Eagles set the tone with a 34-27 win over the Packers in Green Bay, and on Sunday 10 of the 13 games were won by the team playing away from home.

We got a couple of big shocks - including a 95-point thriller in Los Angeles - and a couple of near misses, like a last ditch rally from the Chiefs in Detroit. At the end of it all we're left with just three undefeated teams and far more questions than answers with a quarter of the regular season already under our belts.

Here's all the action from Sunday's games, and what we can take from it going forward.

It's time we paid the Lions some respect

The Lions came into this dual with the Chiefs undefeated, with impressive wins over (admittedly injury-plagued) Eagles and Chargers teams - and yet no one was really talking about them as contenders in the NFC North. That should change from today, despite eventually falling 34-30 to a Patrick Mahomes game-winning drive.

Matthew Stafford failed on a late hail mary attempt Credit: USA Today

The Lions led for the majority of the game, and Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdown passes, including a stunning catch by Kenny Golladay, where the receiver somehow got both feet down right at the end of the end zone. Kerryon Johnson ripped through Kansas City on the ground, carrying 26 times for 125 yards, but a bizarre fumble on the goal line - which no Lions player thought was a fumble - resulted in a 100-yard recovery for a score by Bashaud Breeland which helped turn the game.

Mahomes was a bit off his usual game - he didn't have a touchdown pass all night (after 14 straight games of two or more) and failed to make a single connection over 20 yards - but he still found a way to march the Chiefs up the field to win the game late. Damien Williams powered over the line to make sure the men from Arrowhead moved to 4-0. The highlight play came when Mahomes hit Travis Kelce over the middle, and the tight end instinctively lateraled it to LeSean McCoy, who continued the move for a big gain. Even when Mahomes isn't on fire, the Chiefs are still very special.

The Browns offense has finally got right

Nick Chubb hit a staggering 21.95 MPH against the Ravens ��#nextgenstats shows us how he's the fastest man in the NFL.



Next Gen Stats, powered by @awscloudpic.twitter.com/WBCZmQfcTV



— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 30, 2019

The Browns ran amok in a 40-25 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore. Nick Chubb went off for 165 yards and three touchdowns from 20 carries, one an 88-yard score which is now the longest run in the NFL this season. After Odell Beckham's 89-yard score against the Jets that means the Browns now hold the record for the longest rush and reception in the league in 2019.

Baker Mayfield (20 of 30 for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception) was also improved. He connected with Ricky Seals-Jones to put Cleveland up early, and from there Chubb blasted a hugely regressing Ravens defense into dust. Jarvis Landry also had his biggest day as a Brown, hauling in eight catches for 167 yards on an afternoon when his former LSU team-mate Odell Beckham (just two receptions for 20 yards) was quiet.

The Ravens have faltered over the last two weeks after their red hot start to the season. Lamar Jackson was up and down. He threw three touchdown passes (to Miles Boykin, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews) but also tossed two interceptions. The Cleveland defense was excellent, and while it was Freddie Kitchens' offense which drew all the off-season attention, it's Gregg Williams' unit which might be the real strength of this team, which now sits atop the AFC North alongside Baltimore at 2-2.

Tampa Bay can beat anyone when things click

Ronald Jones runs in a touchdown Credit: USA Today

Who had the Bucs beating the Rams 55-40 in Los Angeles then? No you didn't, you're lying. Tampa Bay were 21-0 up in a flash and the Rams never recovered, despite fighting back throughout and threatening to crush Bucs fans' fever dreams. Jared Goff ended up throwing for more than 500 yards (from 68 attempts!) but was also picked off three times by a Buccaneers defense which continues to be one of the season's surprise packages. The game was sealed when Shaq Barrett (who now has nine sacks through four weeks) stripped Goff and the fumble was recovered by former Ram Ndamukong Suh, who took it to the end zone to bring up the 50-burger and make the game the 13th highest-scoring in NFL history.

Jameis Winston had one of his best games in years, completing 28 of 41 for 385 yards, four touchdowns and a pick, when Marcus Peters took to the house. Two of those touchdown passes went to Chris Godwin, who had a monster 172-yard day. Murmurs of a breakout season were right on the mark for the receiver.

The Bucs are a tough team to work out but it would be stupid to rule them out of an open NFC South given this performance against the conference champions. We'll see what this result means for a Rams team which has looked a shadow of last season's self through four weeks.

The Saints prove their defense can be up there with the best

The Saints defense celebrates Von Bell's fumble recovery Credit: AP

The Cowboys' 13-10 win over the Saints last season was lowkey one of the games of the year. On Sunday Night Football New Orleans got their revenge in a similarly defensive slugfest at the Superdome, emerging 12-10 winners. Dak Prescott was touchdown free after his searing start to the season, and Ezekiel Elliott was limited to just 36 yards and a score from 18 carries on a night where the Dallas offense never got moving. The Saints hurried Dak Prescott up front and were exquisite in the secondary. Their reward is a bit of breathing room at the top of the NFC South.

Teddy Bridgewater also failed to find the end zone, with four Will Lutz field goals proving enough to move New Orleans to 3-1. That they were underdogs at home was perhaps a case of underestimating a team which is still among the NFL's very best, even without Drew Brees. Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are good enough to carry this offense in his absence.

The Vikings are hot and cold home and away

Tarik Cohen on the way to his touchdown reception Credit: AP

The Vikings seem a totally different team (read: very bad) when playing away from home, and showed in a 16-6 loss to the Bears in Chicago that their offense struggles to fire anything but blanks when Dalvin Cook is shut down. The Bears held Cook to just 35 yards and a late score from 14 carries, and Kirk Cousins was limp in response. Adam Thielen had just two catches for six yards and many of Steffon Diggs' 108 yards came when the game was already dead.

The loss is even more depressing for Minnesota given the Bears' starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury on the sixth play of the game. Chase Daniel was solid in his stead, completing 22 of 30 passes for 190 yards and a score on his first drive - a strike to Tarik Cohen down the left sideline. It's a bit of a worry for Trubisky that the Bears don't really look a worse team without him in the line-up, but we know Chicago are going to live and die by their defense again this season. They made mincemeat of the Vikings' offensive line, with Nick Williams - in for the injured Akiem Hicks - finishing with two sacks, and Khalil Mack adding 1.5.

Dwayne Haskins might not be ready

Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions on debut Credit: Getty Images

After a poor start to the game by Case Keenum Jay Gruden pulled the trigger and threw rookie Dwayne Haskins in against the Giants, to face off against fellow first-rounder Daniel Jones. Haskins could barely have looked less ready. He threw three interceptions - including a pick six to Landon Collins - as the Redskins dropped to 0-4 with a 24-3 defeat. It was a terrible performance on both sides of the ball from a Washington team which looks destined for the NFC East basement.

The Giants, conversely, now have two wins in two, and they've done it without star running back Saquon Barkley. Jones also threw two picks, but he paired them with 225 passing yards and a touchdown - to Barkley's replacement Wayne Gallman. Jones wasn't as blistering as he was on debut against Tampa Bay last week, but he did enough to get the job done and there's no doubt the quarterback switch from Eli Manning is a blessing for Giants fans, who can say they support a team with an exciting future ahead for the first time in years.

The Patriots are heading for yet another playoff bye

JC Jackson intercepts Josh Allen's pass Credit: Getty Images

This Patriots defense is scarily good. They may have finally conceded their first offensive touchdown of the season in a 16-10 win over the Bills, but they also came away with four interceptions (two for JC Jackson) and generally dominated on a day where Tom Brady was poor. It was testament to the Bills' also excellent defense that Brady finished with a pretty shocking stat-line of 18 completions from 39 attempts for 150 yards and a pick, and yet Buffalo still couldn't find a way to shock the world and take a place atop the AFC East.

This Pats D is up there with the very best they have had in the Bill Belichick era. It helped that they were playing against backup quarterback Matt Barkley for a decent portion of the game, after Josh Allen was injured, but three of their four picks came against the first-stringer. The last, plucked away by Jamie Collins from Barkley in the end zone, killed Buffalo's chances of a dramatic late comeback.

The Pats are now 4-0 and look destined for yet another playoff bye. It's hard to pick out an offense in the league which won't flounder against this defense. Even Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs may be hard pushed.

Seattle are at least a wildcard team

Russell Wilson has led the Seahawks to 3-1 Credit: USA Today

An outstanding first half was enough to give the Seahawks a comfortable 27-10 win over the Cardinals, with Russell Wilson (22 of 28 for 240 yards and a touchdown) in excellent form, repeatedly connecting with tight end Will Dissly, and Chris Carson pounding the Arizona defense for 104 yards on the ground. The highlight of the day came when Jadeveon Clowney picked off Kyler Murray and took it to the end zone for his first career pick six.

The Seahawks, now 3-1 and sharing the division lead with the Rams, also sacked Murray four times on another up and down night for the No 1 overall pick. Murray ended 22 of 32 for 241 yards and rushed for the Cards' only score while repeatedly feeding David Johnson, who caught eight passes for a yard shy of a ton.

Wilson means Seattle can beat anyone on their day, and at this early stage they look one of the more dangerous teams in the NFC. Toppling the Rams in the NFC West definitely isn't out of the question, but a wildcard berth should be a bare minimum requirement.

The Raiders are heading in the right direction

Tyrell Williams celebrates his touchdown Credit: AP

The Raiders set their intentions from the off, scoring on their first two drives of the game, and held on to surprise the Colts 31-24 on the road. It was a Colts team missing three key players - No 1 receiver TY Hilton, top linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Mailk Hooker were all sidelined with injury, but this was still a desperately disappointing loss for a team which looked to be coping remarkably well without Andrew Luck. Progress came grinding to a halt here as the run game floundered and dropped catches hurt Jacoby Brissett.

The Raiders look like a team which could win six or seven games this year - proof they are heading in the right direction after a horrible 2018. Derek Carr tossed touchdown passes for Foster Moreau and Tyrell Williams in a clean 189-yard display, while Trevor Davis took an impressive long run to the house. The signs are there that Oakland will be able to compete in a year or two. Well, the Raiders will anyway - they'll be playing in Vegas by then.

Gardner Minshew might be the real deal

Gardner Minshew got himself a second career win Credit: Getty Images

Leonard Fournette's barnstorming 225-yard rushing display will take the headlines, but it's Jacksonville's sixth-round rookie quarterback who continues to be the unexpected star of a side which has brought itself back to 2-2 after an ugly start to the year. Gardner Minshew only completed 19 of 33 for 213 yards, but he had two scores and, crucially, no picks as the Jags staged a late 26-24 comeback win over the Broncos. One particular play, on which Minshew scrambled in different directions five times before hitting James O'Shaughnessy in the end zone, deserves its place on his sizzle reel. Kicker Josh Lamo also deserves a lot of credit, and it was his 33-yard strike which won Jacksonville the game as the clock ticked over to zero.

The Broncos continue to be a monumental disappointment under Vic Fangio, but did at least finally deliver some sacks this weekend. Still, they had no answer for Fournette and couldn't find their first win of the season despite leading 17-6 at the half. At 0-4 the season is already all but dead.

The Panthers have the pieces to win without Cam

The Panthers now have 14 sacks in their last two games, and their front seven made Deshaun Watson's life hell on Sunday, bringing him down six times and hitting him 12 more. The Texans' quarterback never really managed to get anything going in a 16-10 loss, his only touchdown coming on a red zone scramble. The most significant throw from a Texans player actually came from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play, and resulted in a Ross Cockrell interception, which ultimately set up Christian McCaffrey's touchdown run.

On offense, McCaffrey is good enough to make up for the loss of Cam Newton. He rushed for 93 yards on 27 carries and added 86 more from 10 receptions through the air. He'll be invaluable to Kyle Allen (24 of 34 for 232 yards) - who again looked more than serviceable as a deputy - as the Panthers aim to stay competitive while Newton is on the sideline. They have two wins from two without their superman so far, so things are certainly looking positive. CMC coupled with a newly destructive defense means Carolina are right in the hunt in the NFC South.

The Titans can always pull off a shock

Rookie receiver AJ Brown scored two touchdowns Credit: Getty Images

The Titans are always capable of surprising you, and while this Falcons team is far from the elite outfit of a few years ago they still would have expected to win this one and get right at home. Marcus Mariota played lights out in the first half, throwing two touchdown passes to rookie AJ Brown (three receptions for 94 yards) and another to Corey Davis as Tennessee jumped out to a 24-7 lead. The defense did the rest of the work, sacking Matt Ryan five times and only allowing three more points as a high-powered Atlanta offense continued to disappoint.

The Falcons are now 1-3 and are in danger of recording another lost year after their injury-plagued 2018. The Super Bowl window may be closing for a team which came about as close as it is possible to get two years ago.

The Chargers are still a difficult team to read

Philip Rivers' Chargers overcame the Dolphins Credit: USA Today

It's hard to tell who the 2-2 Chargers really are. They survived going down an early DaVante Parker score to beat the dire Dolphins 30-10 here, with Philip Rivers going for 310 yards and two scores, but after four weeks we still have no idea if LA are a playoff team or more of a 9-7-type outfit.

The Chargers activated newly-returned Melvin Gordon for this game because of an injury to fellow back Justin Jackson, but didn't need to use him. Austin Ekeler found the end zone twice - once on the ground and again through the air - as the Chargers blew away Miami in the second quarter. I'd like to see them crush the 0-4 Broncos next week to really make a statement in the AFC West.