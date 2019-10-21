NFL results: Aaron Rodgers' stellar day, Saints' big statement and 10 more takeaways from week seven

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Graham celebrate a touchdown - USA TODAY Sports

The book is almost closed on another week in the NFL - with the Patriots' inevitably two-score win over the Jets on Monday night all that is left of week seven.

Sunday's games gave us Aaron Rodgers at his magical best, a rare slip up for Russell Wilson and two huge divisional results which could shift the power balance in each conference going forward.

Here are the 12 biggest takeaways from NFL week seven...

Aaron Rodgers wants his NFL back

With Patrick Mahomes out injured, Aaron Rodgers is ready to take back his crown as the NFL's most exhilarating quarterback. Rodgers was nothing short of outstanding as his Packers dropped 42 points on the Raiders, and finished with six total touchdowns - five passing and one rushing.

Rodgers completed 25 of his 31 passes for 429 yards and a perfect 158.3 rating. His first TD was an excellent grab from running back Aaron Jones over his shoulder in the corner of the end zone, but the highlight of the day came when Marquez Valdes-Scantling - the No 1 receiver with Davante Adams still sidelined - hauled in a 74-yard score which he took like a rocket up the sideline.

The Packers are now 6-1, and had too much firepower for the 3-3 Raiders, despite excellent performances from both running back Josh Jacobs (21 carries for 124 yards) and tight end Darren Waller (seven catches, 126 yards, two touchdowns). At least their fantasy owners will be happy...

The Saints are No 1 in the NFC

Latavius Murray ran all over the Bears Credit: AP

The Saints get more and more impressive every week. Missing Alvin Kamara to go with Drew Brees' continued absence, they still made light work of the Bears' formidable defense in Chicago, as Latavius Murray filled the void on the ground and Teddy Bridgewater leaned on Michael Thomas in the passing game.

Even with the 49ers at 6-0, it's hard to argue the Saints aren't the standout team in the NFC. They shouldn't be able to do this to the Bears without their two most important offensive weapons, but they may just be the best collective team in the league, and have the talent in every phase to plug injury gaps and overcome adversity. They set the tone from the off here, recovering a blocked Bears punt for a safety, and deserved a far more flattering scoreline - Chicago's two touchdowns came when the game was already dead.

Bridgewater (23 of 38, 281 yards, two TDs) was solid once again, while Murray blew up in Kamara's absence. He rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns from 27 carries, in stark contrast to a Bears ground game which managed just 17 total yards. In fact, the entire Chicago offense was limp as best. Mitchell Trubisky (34 of 54, 251 yards, two TDs) was poor on his return to action, repeatedly missing easy throws and forcing the punt team into action time after time. Now way behind the Packers and Vikings in the NFC North, the Bears' playoff chances are looking very slim.

Dallas' big names step up

Robert Quinn and Jaylon Smith celebrate sacking Carson Wentz Credit: USA Today

The Dallas Cowboys are the biggest name in football, and their star players took centre stage in a much-needed 37-10 crushing of the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for over 100 yards, Amari Cooper (five catches for 106 yards) returned with a bang, Demarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn both registered sacks and Sean Lee led the team in tackles. Dak Prescott (21 of 27, 239 yards, one TD, one interception) was a little quieter, but did not need to make much noise given how the Cowboys started the game.

Dallas forced fumbles on each of the Eagles' first two possessions, and converted each into a touchdown. They were 14-0 up within minutes and Philadelphia never recovered. Carson Wentz was again too careless with the ball, turning it over three times including one of those early fumbles, and couldn't find any rapport with his receivers outside of the tight ends. Two games - and now two defeats - into a gruelling stretch, Philly might need another late-season miracle to find themselves playing in January. Wherefore art thou, Nick Foles?

The Vikings are clicking on offense

Stefon Diggs had another big day against the Lions Credit: USA Today

That's now three weeks in a row where the Vikings' offense has looked mightily impressive, and this time they did it on the road against a division rival, blowing up for 42 points and a win that keeps them right in touch with the Packers in the NFC North. Kirk Cousins was excellent again, posting his second straight 300-plus-yard, four-touchdown performance - the first time he's done that in his career. Not even Adam Thielen's early exit through injury could stop him throwing for 337 yards and finding four different receivers in the end zone. Stefon Diggs was not one of them, but he was Cousins' favourite target, finishing with seven receptions for 142 yards. After being outspoken in his unhappiness of the offense just a couple of weeks ago, Diggs suddenly looks a lot more content in a unit which is making use of his considerable talents once more.

So Minnesota were impressive through the air, and they were punishing on the ground too. Dalvin Cook continued his career year with 142 yards and two scores from 25 carries, while the Lions struggled in the run game after losing Kerryon Johnson to a knee injury.

Matthew Stafford and Marvin Jones did their best to make up for it. Jones hauled in a career-high four touchdown passes in a 93-yard display, and their partnership made sure the Lions stayed in the game until late in the fourth. They're going to find it tough to reach the postseason in such a crowded division, but there is no doubt Detroit are a much improved team in 2019. At the very least Matt Patricia should have bought himself another season in the hot seat.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can make Russell Wilson look human

Lamar Jackson killed the Seahawks with his running ability Credit: AP

For the second straight week a team had no answer for Lamar Jackson's rushing ability, while Russell Wilson had his worst day of the season - and first interception - in a Seahawks loss not too many saw coming. Wilson's pick was a vital one -Seattle were leading 10-6 in the second quarter when he attempted an ambitious cross-field effort aimed for Jaron Brown. Instead it ended up in the hands of cornerback Marcus Peters - traded from the Rams earlier that week - then into the Seattle end zone for the fifth pick six of his career.

Wilson is still the front runner for the MVP award, but struggled against the Ravens. He completed just 20 of his 41 pass attempts and struggled to push the ball deep. Jackson, meanwhile, devastated the Seahawks with his legs, gaining 116 yards and a touchdown from 14 carries. Those numbers included a couple of huge plays on third down, and more than made up for another quiet day (nine of 20, 143 yards) with his arm.

Jacoby Brissett has the Texans' number

Jacoby Brissett has four wins in four against the Texans Credit: AP

Jacoby Brissett may be fairly young in his life as a starting NFL quarterback, but he's already 4-0 against the Texans, and this win was the biggest of the lot. Brissett completed 26 of 39 for 326 yards and four touchdowns, and was excellent in wrestling first place in the AFC South from Deshaun Watson's grasp. He found Zach Pascal in the end zone twice, including on an impressive opening drive, and never slowed down. Watson throwing two interceptions only served to highlight Brissett's excellent showing, which continues to put stock in the Colts' belief he is the franchise star they hoped he could be when they put their faith in him after Andrew Luck's retirement.

Watson will be angered by a strange call which went against him and could have taken the game in a different direction in the second quarter. Watson looked to have weaved his way out of two potential sacks and fired a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but it was called back when Justin Houston was adjudged to have grounded the mercurial QB. It didn't look right, but it's too late now. Houston are only half a game back in the race for the division, but it still won't feel good to have been shunted out of the driver's seat.

The 49ers can still win in a swimming pool

The 49ers defense celebrate the win by sliding across the sodden field Credit: USA Today

The 9-0 scoreline may not look all that impressive for the Niners considering the opposition, but considering FedEx Field was topped with a sheet of water for the entire game all that mattered was another notch in the W column. The weather kept explosive offense to a minimum, but the Redskins' run defense also deserves some credit for keeping Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida fairly quiet. In the end three Robbie Gould field goals were enough to see the Niners home against a Washington offense where Adrian Peterson (21 rushes for 81 yards) made up more ground than Case Keenum (nine of 12 for 77 yards).

The Niners' defense may just be the story of the season. Led by rookie Nick Bosa (one sack, four tackles for loss), they are absolutely throttling teams, particularly in the passing game. This was the second straight week where they have allowed fewer than 80 passing yards.

Next up for San Francisco is a home game against the Panthers followed by a trip to Arizona, meaning they have a genuine chance of going into the week 10 crunch match with the Seahawks at 8-0. Win all three of those and it'll be impossible not to talk about San Francisco as an unexpected Super Bowl favourite.

The old Chargers are back in a big way

Melvin Gordon fumbles on the goal line as the Titans collect to win Credit: USA Today

Chargers gonna Charger. Los Angeles found themselves three points down with 19 seconds to go in the fourth quarter in Tennessee, but had the ball at the one-yard line and Melvin Gordon in the backfield. Does Gordon power over for the score and set the Chargers up for a wildcard push in the AFC? Does he hell. He has the ball knocked out of his hands by Wesley Woodyard and recovered by Jurrell Casey for a touchback. Game over. And so, probably, is the Chargers' season.

The Titans, meanwhile, kept themselves alive with this hard-fought 23-20 win. Ryan Tannehill was good enough to keep his new job at quarterback, completing 23 of 29 for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He linked up well with Corey Davis (six catches for 80 yards and a TD) who had been eerily quiet to this point this season, while Derrick Henry added 90 yards rushing from 22 carries.

Need a get-right win? Play the Falcons

Todd Gurley scored his first receiving touchdown in almost a year Credit: Getty Images

The Rams, coming off a three-game slide and desperate for a win to keep any kind of pace in the NFC playoff race, found the perfect cure: a game against the Falcons. Atlanta's woeful defense has proved the perfect antidote for struggling offenses all year, and was so for Jared Goff on Sunday. The numbers (22 of 37, 268 yards, two touchdowns) were nothing no write home about, but Goff found it easy to pick apart the Falcons secondary under very little pressure from a barely-existent pass rush, even helping Todd Gurley to his first receiving touchdown in almost a year.

Things went from bad to worse for the Falcons when Matt Ryan - the one gem in a season filled with manure - was forced off with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and could not return. If Matt Schaub has to quarterback this team for any significant period of time the 1-6 Falcons could find themselves in a race with Miami and Cincinnati for the first pick in the draft.

Chase Edmonds is a breakout star

Chase Edminds scored a hat-trick of touchdowns for the Cardinals Credit: USA Today

Saquon Barkley may have been back in action, but it was all about Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds as Arizona hauled themselves back to .500 in New Jersey. Edmonds rushed 27 times for 126 yards and three touchdowns in a game-winning performance. It takes a lot to outshine David Johnson, let alone Barkley in his comeback game, but the second-year fourth-rounder is emerging as a real star in the Cardinals' backfield.

Arizona's defense showed up in a big way for the first time this season. They sacked Daniel Jones eight times (including four for Chandler Jones) and picked him off once on a difficult day for the rookie, from which he still came out with his head held high. Jones finished 22 of 35 for 223 yards, one TD and one pick.

Josh Allen: always carefree, always fun

Josh Allen and the Bills came from behind to beat the Dolphins Credit: AP

The Buffalo Bills are 5-1 - just let that sink in for a minute. They almost blew it here against the Dolphins, needing a 22-point fourth quarter to rescue a 31-21 win, but no matter, they found a way. Josh Allen was fun as ever, repeatedly fizzing the ball downfield, and connected with John Brown (five catches for 83 yards) for an important late score. Allen will sometimes lose the Bills games, but he makes them exciting to watch, and coupled with one of the NFL's most stout defenses also gives them a clear identity. This is a team we should be expecting to see in January, and could even do a little damage once they're there.

The Dolphins have a real rival for the No 1 overall pick

Andy Dalton and the Bengals threw away a great chance against the Jaguars Credit: USA Today

Thought you had the No 1 pick in next year's draft all wrapped up did you, Miami? Not so fast. The Cincinnati Bengals are somehow almost as bad, and slumped to a dire 0-7 by losing to a Jaguars team that were way off their game. Andy Dalton threw three interceptions on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter - one of which Yannick Ngakoue returned for a touchdown - while their running backs put up a grand total of... two yards. Yes, really. Joe Mixon rushed 10 times for those precious two, while Gio Bernard got nothing from his four touches. Even worse considering this should be one of the better RB pairings in the league.