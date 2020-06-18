NFL responds to Dr. Anthony Fauci's ominous remarks

NFL fans who were hoping for a relatively smooth return to football despite the COVID-19 pandemic received some bad news when Dr. Anthony Fauci shared a less-than-optimistic outlook on the reality of sports this fall.

In case you missed what Dr. Fauci said, you can catch up here.

Naturally, the NFL had no choice but to respond. Here's what the league said in a statement issued moments ago:

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills issued these comments in response to Dr. Anthony Fauci expressing concern about the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/8YXrpzKIXS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Bottom line? We won't know if football will be played until we know. As the medical experts have been saying all along, the virus will dictate when life gets back to normal.

Even if the NFL returns in September, the likelihood of empty stadiums and limited team travel will make the 2020 season anything but what we're used to.

