NFL Reset Mock Draft: New teams for everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Patrick Surtain II

It is the offseason and that means there are a ton of hypothetical questions burning a hole into everyone’s minds until we get football in August. One of the most fun hypotheticals being; what would happen if the NFL reset all player contracts and held a league wide draft?

Today we examine the first round of this hypothetical draft, and see what teams gets to change the fortune of their franchise.

(Note: The draft was entirely randomized and has nothing to do with prior performance)

(AP Photo / Ed Zurga)

There is very little question about who this pick was going to be, and it was essentially a lottery ticket that the Giants sprint to the podium. Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football at the most important position.

(Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports)

While the decision between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow would be a tough one, Burrow seems to fit the Pete Carroll mode just a little better. Burrow is a proven winner and is an elite passer who can win you a ring.

3. Tennessee Titans: Josh Allen, QB

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Josh Allen is perhaps the most talented quarterback in the league and has had MVP level of play for multiple seasons so this is an easy pick for the Titans who finally land a franchise quarterback.

(Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

After seeing what Trevor Lawrence did to them the season prior, the Texans become intimately familiar with him and give the division rival Jaguars a taste of their own medicine for the next decade.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Yet another young signal caller off the board with the immensely talented Justin Herbert. The strong armed athlete has shown he can be an elite passer in this league and will likely do it for a long time now in black and yellow.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 21: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have to be jumping up and down that they landed their own franchise quarterback and do not hesitate to turn this pick in. Hurts already took them to a Super Bowl once.

A former MVP and proven winner, Lamar Jackson is the next in line of franchise quarterbacks to fall off the board as the teams in the back of the line are getting desperate for their own.

Andy Reid knows the importance of a franchise quarterback and Dak Prescott should be able to operate this offense at a high level. While not the same quarterback as Mahomes, you still have to think he will do well in a loaded offensive system.

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

The Baltimore Ravens become the first team to divert from the quarterback track and take the best defensive player available. Going into what will be his third year, Micah Parsons production has been off the charts and will be a defensive stalwart for years to come.

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Having previously committed to Kyler Murray this past offseason, it would be hard to pass up doing it again with the idea of rebuilding the entire team through the draft. Kyler has shown he can be successful with a functional team around him.

The best defensive lineman in the league lands in Ron Rivera’s lap. Garrett will be a great start to the rebuild of a soon to be dominant defense.

12. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB

The Panthers made a heavy investment to go get their new franchise quarterback, and though they have not seen him in action at the next level it is hard to imagine them passing on a quarterback here.

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

It is an easy choice for the 49ers to get their already elite franchise player back on defense. Nick Bosa has been dominant for them and will continue to be a staple of that defense.

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints value a high powered offense and make a statement by taking the best young athlete at his position with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

While he had an off year following an injury, TJ Watt remains an elite pass rusher in the NFL. The Vikings get a bit of a value pick by snagging him at the fifteen spot.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The youth movement with Jacksonville Jaguars continues with the selection of an explosive receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. While injuries plagued him during the 2022 season, Chase has proven to be one of the best young playmakers in the league.

(Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Raiders find their new franchise quarterback in an elite dual threat signal caller with the selection of Justin Fields. Other teams hesitated to pull the trigger on him, but the Raiders will mold their offense around the athletic QB.

While Donald experienced a down season the year before, he is still one of the best players in the league and can play at a high level to take over a defense.

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Rams miss out on returning Aaron Donald to the fold, but do land the next best thing with the selection of Chris Jones who has played close to the same level in the past few seasons.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

With the best defensive lineman and quarterbacks off the board the Buccaneers snag a corner who experienced one of the most dominant seasons for a defensive back in recent memory. Sauce Gardner will bring the swagger back to the Bucs defense.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

With recent trends focusing towards a dominant ground game in the Arthur Smith offensive system, it makes sense to attack the offensive line with one of the most talented and stable young players at the position. Laremy Tunsil can be a dominant blindside protector for the next half decade.

Given the fact the Dolphins traded multiple high picks for Hill previously, it makes sense they would invest him in here. Hill transformed this offense into a high flying one the season prior, and will continue to be a building block for the future.

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Another player landing with their former team, Quinnen Williams experienced a dominant season with the team last year and given their familiarity, it makes sense to keep him around.

24. Cleveland Browns: CJ Stroud, QB

(Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch)

While the Browns did not draft C.J. Stroud there were plenty of teams that had him ranked next to Bryce Young on their draft board, and given his high potential to be a franchise quarterback, Cleveland opts to develop him and build the team around the rookie.

(©Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

The versatile athlete finds a new home in a Bill Belichick defense. Burns will be a perfect fit and can be a building block to what will likely again be a top ranked defense.

Tristan Wirfs is one of the most athletically gifted young tackles in the league and can be a franchise tackle for whoever takes snaps under center in LA.

The Denver Broncos have zero desire to enter the season without a franchise quarterback so they take a risk given his injury history here with Tua Tagovailoa. He has shown he can be an efficient passer, and the Broncos take the upside.

One of the most underappreciated players in the league, the Dallas Cowboys do not take his talent for granted having to face Dexter Lawrence twice a year. They will continue a defensive focused rebuild and this is a great starting point.

29. Cincinnati Bengals: AJ Brown, WR

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

A team that was previously loaded at wide receiver, the Bengals continue on that route with the dominant pass catcher AJ Brown. A consistent producer for both the Titans and Eagles, Brown will be an elite physical presence for the Bengals offense.

Fred Warner

The Bears look to rebuild a once great defense with the selection of the best off the ball linebacker in the league in Fred Warner who will be a leader of this defense for years to come.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While the selection of Anthony Richardson would be enticing here, the success Kenny Pickett saw at the end of last season convinces the Colts to move that direction and select a new franchise signal caller.

32. Buffalo Bills: Patrick Surtain II, CB

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

It doesn’t seem like a bad deal to select one of the leagues best secondary defenders at the end of the first round, and that is just with the Bills do with the 32nd pick in the draft. Surtain has been a stable and dominant force in the league and will be the leader of this Bills defense.

