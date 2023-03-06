NFL research: NFC South will be first division with all-new starting QB’s since 1973

Here’s something that only happens every 50 years. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared research from Elias Sports Bureau which found that the NFC South will be the first division rolling out entirely new starting quarterbacks since 1973, when the AFC West made sweeping changes of their own.

Of course, this follows the New Orleans Saints’ signing Derek Carr as a big free agent pickup — and he’s expected to replace Jameis Winston, who is likely going to be released. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Tom Brady to retirement (and he means it, this time) while the Atlanta Falcons burned their bridge with Marcus Mariota. The Carolina Panthers making every effort to not bring back Sam Darnold after investing in a new coaching staff.

Here’s the state of every quarterback room in the NFC South:

Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside

Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral, Jacob Eason

New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Jake Luton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask

Of those other three teams Trask feels likeliest to start Week 1 for his team, though the Buccaneers could also get involved in the free agent market or make a surprise move in the 2023 NFL draft. But look for the Falcons and Panthers to actively weigh their options while picking inside this year’s top-10 selections. Either way, we’re in for an offseason of intrigue as the NFC South quarterbacks carousel spins once more.

More!

NFL audit finalizes New Orleans Saints' salary cap spending limit for 2023 There's still room for Hendon Hooker on Saints depth chart at QB Saints make it official, announce 4-year contract with Derek Carr

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire