A two-game suspension of 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams was announced on Tuesday, but the NFL reversed course on Wednesday.

NFL Media reports that the league has rescinded the suspension for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances. Issues with testing procedures is given as the reason for the reversal and the report notes that Williams was adamant that he had never violated the policy.

While Williams is clear of a suspension, he’s not healthy enough to return to action. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury that’s expected to keep him from playing for the next few weeks.

Williams has 14 tackles, a sack, and two pass breakups in six appearances this season.

NFL rescinds K’Waun Williams’ suspension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk