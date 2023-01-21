NFL rescinds $10K taunting fine for Packers WR Allen Lazard

Zach Kruse
One, two, three…and poof. Allen Lazard’s fine from the NFL is gone.

After appeal, the league rescinded the $10,609 taunting fine given to Lazard when he counted to three following a block during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day.

From the league: “After reviewing the arguments and video presented to me during the appeal, I have concluded that the evidence does not warrant a fine for this violation. By copy of this letter, the fine is rescinded. And the Green Bay Packers are instructed to remit $10,609 to Mr. Lazard.”

Lazard wasn’t penalized on the play, but an initial review from the league resulted in a first-offense fine for taunting.

It was a celebrated moment in Green Bay. Lazard knocked down three Dolphins players to help spring an 18-yard run by Aaron Jones, and the veteran receiver immediately counted the three fallen combatants on the field.

Here’s video of the play:

This will be the first of many paydays for Lazard in 2023. After catching a career-high 60 passes for 788 yards in 2022, Lazard is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires in March.

