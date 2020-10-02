NFL reschedules Titans-Steelers game for Week 7

The NFL has made its decision regarding the rescheduling of the Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, which was postponed after the Titans had an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the game will be moved to Week 7, the same week Tennessee originally had a bye. The game, which will now take place on October 25, will be at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Here’s how it works: the Steelers-Ravens game that was scheduled for Week 7 is now going to take place in Week 8, when both teams were originally supposed to have their bye.

In turn, both the Titans and Steelers will have their bye in Week 4 instead, and the Ravens will have their bye changed to Week 7 from Week 8.

Now that that’s figured out, we’ll have to keep an eye on the Titans’ Week 5 game versus the Buffalo Bills.

That game is now in jeopardy after an addition two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, however there’s still plenty of time to assess that situation.