NFL reschedules Bills-Steelers playoff game due to dangerous weather in Buffalo

You don’t see this too often: the NFL rescheduled its wild-card round playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills due to a dangerous weather event closing in on western New York — the area around already-snowbound Highmark Stadium is expected to receive another foot or two of snow over the next 24 hours.

It’s a serious situation. Gusting winds and bands of snow rolling in from Lake Erie are dropping visibility to near-zero, per the National Weather Service.

Hopefully everyone can stay safe and weather the storm. So instead of kicking off in the middle of all that, the Bills and Steelers will square off after the worst has blown over on Monday. The end result? Three days of doubleheaders. Here’s what the NFL wild-card round schedule looks like now:

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CT

How to watch: NBC

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. CT

How to watch: Peacock

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. CT

How to watch: FOX

Where: Ford Field in Detroit

When: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. CT

How to watch: NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. CT

How to watch: NBC

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

When: Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:15 p.m. CT

How to watch: ABC, ESPN

