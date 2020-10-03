NFL to reschedule Patriots vs. Chiefs game to Monday or Tuesday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

I've been waiting all day for...Tuesday Night?

After players on both the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots tested positive for COVID-19, including Pats starting quarterback Cam Newton, it looks as though the NFL will be rescheduling the Sunday evening matchup between the two teams to Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now sounding like, Tuesday Night Football, Patriots at Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

News broke Saturday morning that Newton, 31, tested positive for COVID-19, sending the NFL world into a frenzy. Shortly after, it was announced that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive for the virus.

The NFL released a statement giving two options on the reschedule date.

New from the NFL pic.twitter.com/UyUAMKI0qE — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) October 3, 2020

"The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4.25 p.m. ET Sunday will; be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams," the statement read.

"All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team, and gameday personnel as our primary consideration."

In a subsequent move, the NFL has moved the Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears game to 4:15 p.m. ET tomorrow, back from 1:00 p.m. ET.