NFL requiring all teams to hold training camp at team facilities

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis catches a pass during a team practice session. (Chancey Bush / Associated Press)

The NFL has required that training camps take place at team facilities this season, as opposed to off-site locales, and banned the tradition of joint practices among teams during the coronavirus outbreak.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the changes Tuesday in a memo to the 32 clubs, noting that the NFL Players Assn. was “strongly in favor” of the two decisions. The Rams are among the teams that traditionally stage portions of camp elsewhere.

Teams will be permitted to conduct camp at their facilities and/or home stadium, with the only exception being if a club can demonstrate, to the satisfaction of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force, that it would not be feasible to conduct camp at team headquarters.

The joint practices were scrubbed in order to mitigate exposure risks, Goodell said.

“We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs,” Goodell wrote, “and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment.”

Goodell said the plans are not expected to remain in place for the summer of 2021.