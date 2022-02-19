NFL to require prospects to remain in ‘bubble’ during Scouting Combine

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The 2022 NFL Scouting combine will require prospects in attendance to remain in a “bubble” throughout the event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL sent a memo to more than 300 prospects who are set to attend the event later this month in Indianapolis, informing them that outside of a few exceptions, they and a fully vaccinated “medical support person” must remain in a secure location while attending the event, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The memo warns players they will be disqualified from the event for violating these policies.

List

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections after Super Bowl LVI

Recommended Stories