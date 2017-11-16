NFL Reporter Levels Troll With Hard-Earned Comeback

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales just smacked a Twitter troll so hard that we’re gonna need a minute.

On Wednesday, Dales tweeted about Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, calling him “the most over-hyped player I have ever seen.”

I know it’s early, but early happened to him. Lonzo Ball is the most over-hyped player I have ever seen. May he catch his stride — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

Then came this response:

Stick to nfl plz — Charbe Bellama (@cbellama3) November 16, 2017

Oh, misguided Twitter-disser, it turns out that Dales is more than qualified to opine on such matters.

I played basketball for over 25 years. In the WNBA. In the Olympics. I’m a two-time first team All-American out of Oklahoma. They retired my jersey. Stick to remaining silent. https://t.co/IOXLaOEDfm — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

And she rubbed it in with relish.

Destroyed him. What else should I do? https://t.co/cUeZHAyKYs — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

Who wants next? — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

It wasn’t over. Dales had more to say on the matter Thursday morning.

I just woke up. I really hate having to defend myself to internet midgets. People, start to respect women. We are JUST the other gender. Pretty mighty if you ask me. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

Oh. And you should have seen me play. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 16, 2017

Later on, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp demanded that the Twitter wiseacre apologize to Dales, but the critic wouldn’t back down.

Apologize to my Great Friend and Bad Azzz @StaceyDales Good Sir, U was Waaaay Out of line! That’s what I woke up to! #ThanksInAdvance — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) November 16, 2017

By saying stick to nfl? Meaning I️ don’t agree with what she said bout Zo? I’m good, freedom of speech. — Charbe Bellama (@cbellama3) November 16, 2017

She can hoop you off the planet, that was her trade craft. She’s a cutie too! Hence the TV gig plus She knows her S#it. Free speech ain’t free when it’s Dumb! — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) November 16, 2017

Nothing to do with what I️ said about @ZO2_ — Charbe Bellama (@cbellama3) November 16, 2017

