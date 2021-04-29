NFL reportedly pushing 49ers to keep No. 3 draft pick secret

Report: NFL pushing 49ers to keep their No. 3 pick a secret originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Those within the NFL's front offices must be smiling right now.

We're all anxiously waiting to see who the 49ers will select with the No. 3 pick Thursday night in the 2021 NFL Draft, and that's exactly how the league wants it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Thursday morning, per a source, that "the NFL is pressing the 49ers to keep their pick under wraps for as long as possible."

Great TV, right? Well, not so great for the rest of us.

The majority of draft experts believe the 49ers will make Alabama's Mac Jones their future signal-caller. But there still is a lot of Trey Lance buzz.

And then there's Justin Fields. The Ohio State dual-threat QB has everything NFL teams want, yet he reportedly has slid down draft boards.

Whoever the pick is, we likely won't fully know until the 49ers officially are on the clock. We can't make our best guesses, but that's about it.

Buckle up, 49ers fans.

